Exercise the pain away: Physical activity boosts tolerance, study finds

MOVEMENT AS MEDICINE – Regular exercise raises pain tolerance, study finds. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

‘MEDICAL GASLIGHTING’ -Patients complain about being dismissed by doctors — and now they’re going viral. Continue reading…

DEATH OF A LEGEND – Tina Turner recently shared her battle with kidney disease. Continue reading…

ARTIFICIAL SMILE – AI could create dental crowns faster and more accurately. Continue reading…

SIDS STUDY -A brain abnormality could be the culprit.Continue reading…

GO WITH YOUR GUT – Five expert tips for improving gut health. Continue reading…

‘REAL-TIME EXPERIMENT’ – Surgeon general warns about the dangers of social media for youth. Here’s why. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC AND PREGNANCY -Find out about the risks. Continue reading…

LIFE-SAVING SCANS – Ezra is a full-body cancer scanner. Here’s what it can do and how it’s growing. Continue reading…

