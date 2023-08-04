Exercise slashes cancer risk, experts warn of tick bite allergies, and women struggle to find maternity care
PREGNANCY PERILS – More than a third (36%) of U.S. counties are considered “maternity care deserts.” Here’s why this matters. Continue reading…
DEMENTIA-DEPRESSION CONNECTION -Experts explore links and risks. Continue reading…
LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGY – Alpha-Gal Syndrome — also known as the “red-meat allergy” or the “tick bite meat allergy” — begins with a bite from the Lone Star tick. Continue reading…
COVID SUMMER SURGE? – As hospitalizations rise, experts weigh in on whether people should worry. Continue reading…
AN ‘EYE’ ON BABIES’ HEALTH -A new AI ultrasound technology has just received FDA approval. Experts share the benefits and risks of this development. Continue reading…
BURN CALORIES, BUST CANCER – Just four to five minutes of “vigorous physical activity” could reduce cancer risk, researchers found. Continue reading…
‘DISORDERED DRINKING’ – Greater numbers of women are dying of alcohol-related conditions – here’s what’s at work. Continue reading…
HIDDEN HEART ATTACK RISK -Lead water pipes are a major source of toxic metals, warns the American Heart Association. Continue reading…
RELIEF IN SIGHT – Treat and prevent dry eye from prolonged screen usage with expert tips. Continue reading…
