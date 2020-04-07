‘Everyone’ will likely be infected with coronavirus ‘at some point,’ California health official says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Santa Clara County health official said Monday that her department will likely be dealing with the new coronavirus “for a very, very long time,” and at some point, everyone will probably be infected.

Dr. Sarah Cody, the director of the county’s health department, said that the state’s shelter-in-place order will “slow things down” and enable health officials to spread out those who are severely ill who require hospitalizations, SFGate.com reported.

“I just have to keep reminding myself that this is a marathon and we have to keep ourselves nourished somehow, and we have to keep our energy good.”

Cody’s comments come as the U.S. is bracing for a tough two weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. Although President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both expressed optimism, the U.S. death toll continues to increase, surpassing 10,000 earlier Monday.

Los Angeles County health officials told residents that they expect a very challenging week and asked residents with enough supplies in their home to “skip shopping altogether,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no boundaries, infects people of all ages and can cause significant illness and death, particularly among people who are elderly or who have underlying serious health conditions,” public health department Director Barbara Ferrer said.