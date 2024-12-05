Elton John’s vision loss: How an eye infection can cause blindness

World-renowned singer-songwriter Elton John confirmed he has lost sight in his right eye after suffering from a severe infection.

On the opening night of his musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” in London, John shared, “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight.”

“So, it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,” he said.

John first posted to his Instagram account in September that he had been dealing with a “severe eye infection” over the summer that has “unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

“Since Sir Elton John did not state what type of eye infection he has, it is unclear whether he has complete blindness in his right eye or if there is still some partial vision,” Dr. Thuy Tran, optometrist and founder of Oculist in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

“It is possible that he may still be able to perceive light and motion, but is unable to discern enough details to read letters or musical notes,” added Tran, who did not treat the singer.

“He may also be experiencing other signs and symptoms, such as thick mucous discharge, pain, irritation, excessive tearing and redness.”

Types of eye infections

The most common types of eye infections are viral conjunctivitis and bacterial conjunctivitis, according to Tran.

“Viral conjunctivitis, caused by adenovirus, are like common colds and typically resolve on their own within a few weeks,” she said.

“When caused by herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus (same virus that is responsible for chicken pox and shingles), or cytomegalovirus (seen in immunocompromised individuals i.e. those with HIV/AIDS), more serious complications, such as corneal scarring, retinal damage and vision loss, may result.”

Bacterial eye infections usually resolve within a week with proper antibiotic treatment, usually eyedrops or ointment, the doctor noted.

“A hyperacute bacterial eye infection, however, can be severe and rapidly progressive,” Tran warned. “If not treated immediately, it can lead to corneal ulcers, scarring and blindness.”

“This condition is most commonly caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a type of bacteria that can be transmitted through sexual contact.”

Fungal eye infections are often caused by fungi that are naturally present in our environment, according to Tran.

“Common risk factors include trauma to the eye with plant material, extended contact lens wear and diabetes,” she said.

Fungal infections are usually treated with topical or oral antifungal therapies.

“Rarely, they can lead to a medically-urgent condition known as endophthalmitis, which often requires hospitalization for administration of intravenous medications.”

Potential for permanent damage

Dr. Derek Cunningham, eye doctor and director of Dell Laser Consultants in Austin, Texas, also spoke with Fox News Digital about the dangers of both internal and external infections in the eyes.

An internal infection can be caused by a virus, said Cunningham, who also did not treat Elton John. If it reaches the retina, or the back of the eye, permanent vision loss can occur.

More commonly, eye infections are the result of external triggers and trauma to the front of the eye, like scratches, chemical splashes or the misuse of contact lenses, he noted.

These incidents then allow bacteria and other foreign organisms to “colonize in the eye,” Cunningham said.

“Because [the eye] is specifically designed to transmit light, the cellular structure of all the tissues is very precise, and it cannot be altered.”

“So, any amount of immune response or even bacterial or viral infection is going to cause not only a disruption in the cells, but it could potentially cause scarring – and that is going to reduce vision, very often on a permanent level,” he went on.

While the eye is sensitive and may have a harder time warding off infection since it’s a “compartmentalized” system, Cunningham said, the cornea is also the “fastest-healing tissue in the human body.”

But as people age, the body heals more slowly – so someone like John, who is 77 years old, will be at a higher risk of elongated infection compared to those who are younger.

“A little kid can scratch their eye and within hours be completely healed,” Cunningham said. “In an elderly person, [injury] can last for days, and that’s where the chance of infection builds up – every minute that the tissue is still compromised.”

Some eye complications can be spotted and addressed early on during routine eye exams.

Cunningham recommends paying attention to visual function – and if vision is compromised, symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor.

“If there is … anything really infectious in the eye, the potential for vision loss is extremely high — and it’s permanent. It very often doesn’t ever come back.”

Representatives for John did not return Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

