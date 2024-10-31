Election strain pushes 1 of 3 Americans to limit time with family, friends

The presidential election is already stressful for most Americans – and these stressors can trickle down into relationships.

A new poll from the American Psychological Association (APA) found that 77% of Americans believe the future of our nation is a “significant source of stress,” along with the economy (73%) and the upcoming election (69%).

The “Stress in America” online survey, which polled 3,000 U.S. adults of different political affiliations in August 2024, analyzed potential fallout from election results, including in people’s relationships.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS MAKING MOST AMERICANS ANXIOUS, SURVEY SAYS: HERE ARE 6 TIPS TO CALM DOWN

About one-third (32%) of adults said the political climate has caused a strain between themselves and family members — while 30% have limited their time spent with family members who don’t share the same values.

Half of U.S. adults admitted that tensions around social and political topics make them want to connect less with others, and 28% claimed they have “nothing in common” with people who have different political opinions.

Another August 2024 survey by LifeStance Health – a mental health care network headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona – found that 44% of Americans have experienced conflicts in their personal lives due to political or election-related discussions.

ELECTION CONCERNS LEAD TO SHOCKING BAN AT FALL WEDDING

Almost a quarter of the 1,052 surveyed adults had considered ending a friendship due to opposing political views, while 18% had done so.

‘Political compatibility’

Political affiliation can also come into play when it comes to dating.

The APA found that 46% of adults would not date someone with different political opinions, split almost evenly between men and women.

Half of Gen Z respondents in LifeStance’s survey said they consider “political compatibility” to be an important factor in dating, compared to 42% of millennials, 31% of Gen X and 29% of baby boomers.

One-third (33%) of all respondents claimed they would not date someone who disagreed with their political views, while 28% would consider it a “deal-breaker.”

AS ELECTION NEARS, STRESS EATING NEEDS A SHARP EYE: ‘IT’S DESTRUCTIVE BEHAVIOR’

Almost a quarter of Gen Z and millennials have ended a romantic relationship due to at least one political disagreement.

Setting boundaries

MK Clarkin, a licensed clinical social worker and executive clinical director at LifeStance Health in St. Louis, Missouri, said she finds it “interesting” that younger Americans such as Gen Z prioritize political like-mindedness in their relationships above other generations.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

“These generations share the highest likelihood of experiencing moderate to significant distress around the election cycle, so it stands to reason that they align their relationships with their values and political views,” she told Fox News Digital.

For those who are anxious about engaging in political discussions with friends or family members who have different opinions, Clarkin recommends setting “clear and kind boundaries.”

“That could sound like, ‘I am so glad to see you, let’s talk about something else. I want to hear about how your new job is going,’” she suggested as an example.

“Isolating ourselves from our communities is a recipe for adding more stress to our lives.”

“Or, ‘I get the sense you have a lot to say about the election. I’m going to excuse myself from this conversation, but I’d love to connect with you later and catch up about other parts of life.'”

Clarkin also encouraged the use of “I feel” statements to “express your views without escalating tension.”

“Regardless of what side of the political aisle someone stands on, election seasons tend to be tough on mental health,” she said.

“It’s hard to find an area of our personal lives not directly impacted by who wins an election — personal finance, access to health care, childcare and education, to name a few.”

‘Listen to understand’

Americans have faced a “highly charged” political climate, which has led to the “erosion of civil discourse and strained our relationships with our friends and families,” APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, noted in a press release.

“But isolating ourselves from our communities is a recipe for adding more stress to our lives,” he said.

HEART ATTACKS MORE LIKELY DURING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS AND OTHER STRESSFUL TIMES, STUDY SHOWS

“We must remember that the most extreme voices are often the loudest, and that the majority of adults share similar values and concerns.”

Despite these tensions, healthy social connections are “important for managing stress and overall health,” Dr. Lynn Bufka, APA’s deputy chief of professional practice and a licensed psychologist in Maryland, told Fox News Digital.

“We do not have to agree on everything.”

Bufka noted that Americans have more in common than they might think, as 82% of U.S. adults believe it’s important to have conversations with people who don’t share the same values.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“Try to understand the person you’re speaking with and help them feel safe and understood,” she suggested.

“Listen to understand, not to defend your point of view,” Bufka went on. “We do not have to agree on everything.”

People should look for broader qualities in others beyond politics, such as shared values in areas like kindness, respect and support, she advised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Added Bufka, “Encouraging open dialogue and empathy, even amid disagreement, can enrich relationships and foster resilience against the stressors that come from political division.”