Eating disorders at colleges, the great masking debate and exercise during cancer treatment

NUTRITION 101 – As eating disorders increase among college students, parents can help. Continue reading…

AI vs. COVID – The first AI-generated COVID drug has entered clinical trials. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

CANCER CARE – An oncology expert stresses the importance of staying active during treatment. Continue reading…

PASS (ON) THE SALT – Reducing sodium intakecould slash heart disease risk, study finds. Continue reading…

HEALTHY, HAPPY MOMS – A physician shares 5 tips for protecting postpartum health. Continue reading…

FOOD AS MEDICINE – These 41 “powerhouse foods” could help prevent disease, the CDC says. Continue reading…

LOSS OF A LEGEND – Jimmy Buffett lost his life to Merkel cell carcinoma. Get all the facts here. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – Men and women show different telltale signs of an imminent heart attack. Continue reading…

‘WON’T REDUCE SPREAD’ – Four physicians speak out about masks, viruses — and a potential for future mandates. Continue reading…

