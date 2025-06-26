Ear wax could offer clues of early Parkinson’s disease, study suggests

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ear wax may provide an unexpected early warning of Parkinson’s disease (PD), according to new research.

In particular, its odor could help clinicians detect the progressive neurological movement disorder, researchers noted in the study, which was published in the journal Analytical Chemistry.

Parkinson’s is usually diagnosed after an individual demonstrates symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, bradykinesia (slowed movement) and gait changes, according to health experts.

The study suggested that volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — which are released by sebum (oily secretions that help lubricate and protect skin) in the ear wax of individuals with Parkinson’s — have a certain distinctive smell.

The odor is the result of systemic inflammation, neurodegeneration and oxidative stress related to disease progression, as noted in the report from the American Chemical Society.

“There is evidence that patients with Parkinson’s disease produce excess sebum, and other research groups have demonstrated that there are particular chemical profiles of this sebum compared to patients without PD,” Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, medical director of movement disorders, neuromodulation and brain circuit therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

(Jimenez-Shahed was not affiliated with the study.)

In this recent study, researchers in China analyzed wax swabbed from the ear canals of 209 participants, 108 of whom had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Using specialized methods to analyze chemicals in the wax, the investigators found that four of the VOCs in people with the disease were significantly different from those who had not been diagnosed, the study detailed.

They concluded that four VOCs — ethylbenzene, 4-ethyltoluene, pentanal and 2-pentadecyl-1,3-dioxolane) — may serve as potential biomarkers for PD.

The researchers used the collected ear wax data to train an artificial intelligence olfactory (AIO) system, technology that uses sensors to simulate the human sense of smell to detect and analyze VOCs.

According to the report, the AIO system showed 94% accuracy with ear wax samples from people with and without Parkinson’s.

The study authors suggested that the AIO system could eventually be used as a first-line screening tool for early Parkinson’s detection, allowing for earlier treatment of the disease.

Most current treatments only manage symptoms and help maintain quality of life, but don’t stop or reverse the disease, which makes early diagnosis and treatment vital, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

The report also noted that current tests for Parkinson’s — such as imaging studies and clinical rating scales — can be costly and subjective.

This potential detection system could provide an easy and inexpensive way to test for the disease, although experts pointed out that more testing is needed.

The study was performed on a small scale in a single clinic in China, according to Hao Dong, one of the study authors at the Research Center for Frontier Fundamental Studies in China.

“The next step is to conduct further research at different stages of the disease, in multiple research centers and among multiple ethnic groups, in order to determine whether this method has greater practical application value,” Dong said in a news release.

Jimenez-Shahed noted that ideally, this new method could serve as an early diagnostic test, potentially easier than using spinal fluid, skin biopsies or specialized scans.

The above expert, who is also an associate professor of neurology and neurosurgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, cautioned that the particular profiles of ear wax VOCs reported in the recent study may differ from findings from other studies.

“There needs to be replication and/or expansion of sample size before determining the specific diagnostic potential of a test like this,” he added.

Those who are concerned about potential Parkinson’s risk should consult with a neurologist or movement disorder specialist, Jimenez-Shahed advised.

A specialist can carefully screen the individual for early warning signs and determine the need for further diagnostic testing or treatment.

The study was funded by the National Natural Sciences Foundation of Science, Pioneer and Leading Goose R&D Program of Zhejiang Province, and the Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities.

Fox News Digital reached out to the study authors for further comment.