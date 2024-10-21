During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, cancer expert says ‘survivor tsunami’ is coming

Breast cancer patients and survivors are speaking out on how the treatment landscape is setting them up to not just survive, but thrive.

A recent report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows that although cases are still rising — particularly among younger women and groups such as Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders — mortality rates are dropping.

Since 1989, the rate of breast cancer deaths has declined 44%.

Younger women under 50 saw a 1.4% increased rate of breast cancer year over year, while the latter groups faced 2-½ times the number of diagnoses, the report revealed.

The rise of breast cancer diagnoses is partly due to an uptick in risk factors, such as obesity and exposures to alcohol and ultra-processed foods, according to Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society in Pennsylvania.

It’s not all bad news, she told Fox News, as a “survivor tsunami” is on the horizon.

“We have almost 19 million cancer survivors now in the United States,” Knudsen said. “And with the new advances in cancer treatment, we’re going to see even more survivors.”

Relieving cancer’s financial burden

More than half of cancer patients and survivors say they’ve taken on medical debt, according to the ACS.

A majority weren’t prepared for the costs, with 73% saying they are concerned about their ability to pay current or future health care expenses.

Three in five people who are diagnosed with cancer face financial hardships, such as taking unpaid leave, losing health insurance or losing a job, the report found.

More programs, clinics and workplaces are offering financial relief and services to help ease the burden on breast cancer patients and survivors, including temporary housing.

One survivor, Shannon Barette, told Fox News that she owes much of her successful battle against bilateral breast cancer to Hope Lodge, an ACS community that provides housing for cancer patients and their caregivers in various locations across the country.

“We need a community to help every breast cancer survivor get the treatment they need.”

When Barette faced struggles with her physical and mental recovery, Hope Lodge made it possible for her to receive treatment at NYU and overcome the associated financial burdens, she said.

“Women need to focus on their treatment and recovery,” Barette told Fox News.

“We need a community to help every breast cancer survivor get the treatment they need. And they are entitled to world-class medicine. That should not be held back because of any kind of financial burden.”

After going through almost 2-½ years of treatment — including immunotherapy, chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery — Barette was declared cancer-free.

“Too many women face the added pressure of having to find a way to pay big bills while fighting for their lives.”

Most breast cancer patients rely on employer-sponsored coverage.

When Fox Business correspondent Gerri Willis learned she had stage 3 breast cancer eight years ago, her employer provided her with the health insurance coverage she needed to undergo treatment without experiencing financial setbacks.

“The diagnosis hit me hard, but I didn’t have to worry about being able to afford treatment,” Willis told Fox News.

“My employer had great health insurance coverage, and I was never forced to choose between paying a bill and getting treatment — but I was one of the lucky ones,” she went on.

“Too many women face the added pressure of having to find a way to pay big bills while fighting for their lives.”

Some employer plans offer case managers to help employees work through paying the bills and out-of-pocket costs, Willis noted.

For those who don’t have coverage, there are independent and government programs to help fund cancer essentials, from treatment to transportation.

Helping women build confidence

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, some clinics are offering complimentary laser tattoo removals for survivors who have radiation markings.

“They’ve gone through a huge journey that has been very sad, and now they want to feel comfortable in their own skin, whether it’s in clothing or in bathing suits,” Dr. Kevin Tehrani, a surgeon at Aristocrat Plastic Surgery in located in New York City and Great Neck, Long Island, told Fox News.

“The removal process takes them to the next level of confidence and helps them move past the dark part of the journey.”

Dr. Tehrani and his team usually spend three to four sessions removing the tattoos until they are completely eradicated.

Earlier this month, the clinic removed four to five radiation marks from survivors.

Most survivors did not even realize they could have the markings removed, the doctor noted.

Dr. Tehrani also offers free screenings for breast cancer survivors who receive silicone implants, which is the majority of patients who opt for reconstructive surgery.

Although the screening is typically covered by insurance in most states, the clinic is enhancing the service with their ultrasonographic technologies.