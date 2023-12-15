Drinking carrot juice could boost immune system and reduce inflammation, say researchers

Adding carrot juice to your daily nutrition routine could help promote better health.

A small study published in the journal Nutrients this month found that drinking carrot juice could help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation.

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark took into consideration the bioactive compounds falcarinol (FaOH) and falcarindiol (FaDOH) found in carrot juice, which can affect inflammation.

Fourteen healthy volunteers between the ages of 20 and 55 had their blood tested before and then one hour after juice intake.

The volunteers consumed 30 grams of freeze-dried carrot powder mixed with 500 milliliters of tap water.

The study showed promising results following ingestion, which led researchers to believe that carrot juice intake could benefit people with certain diseases like diabetes and cancer, where inflammation comes into play.

“In contrast, carrot juice intake affected both pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines in LPS-stimulated plasma samples one hour after juice intake compared to no juice intake,” the study reported.

“Intake of carrots has acute effects on reactivity in parts of the innate immune system, and the bioactive compounds in carrots that can explain these effects are most likely acetylenic oxylipins such as FaOH and FaDOH.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the study authors for comment.

Nutritionist and registered dietitian Ilana Muhlstein, who was not involved in the study, called the research “super interesting” in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“Carrots are the No. 1 food source of beta carotene, which is a precursor for vitamin A that’s vital for our immune system,” said Muhlstein, who is based in Los Angeles.

Although these findings are helpful, Muhlstein suggested it would have been “even more beneficial” to carry out the same study with full carrots.

“People would have the added benefits of fiber, which gets removed when juicing fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Muhlstein added that the fiber in carrots can function as a prebiotic, which can help aid in gut health and overall immunity.

“Fiber could also benefit blood sugar control, which may further help reduce inflammation in the body,” she said.

“So, while I love this study, and it’s nice to see how people can benefit from carrot juice, I think it’s also important to remind people that they can achieve similar benefits, if not more benefits, by eating carrots as well.”

The study authors noted in a discussion of the findings that more research is needed to confirm the impact of carrot juice on immune function and inflammation.

Specifically, they called for long-term clinical trials that include larger and more diverse populations.

