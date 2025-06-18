Drink linked to cancer, impact of negative thoughts and ways to protect hearing
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
– Alcohol could be linked to deadly form of cancer
– Negative thoughts affect the brain in surprising ways
– Simple ways to protect your hearing before it’s too late
MORE IN HEALTH
BAD HAIR DAY? – Hairstylists and medical expert confirm temporary hair loss among Ozempic users. Continue reading…
‘THE PLANKSTER’ – Meet the 80-year-old man who held a plank for 50 minutes — and learn how he stays fit. Continue reading…
‘SWALLOWING GLASS’ – New COVID variant may cause ‘razor blade throat’ — here’s what to know. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION