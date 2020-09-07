Dr. Marc Siegel: Young adults living at home need to get coronavirus vaccine when available

As a majority of young adults in the U.S. now live with their parents, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel says they need to get the coronavirus vaccine when it is available.

Reacting to a Pew Research Survey that found 52% of Americans ages 18 to 29 are living with their parents, the highest recorded since the Great Depression, Siegel told “Fox & Friends” if they take the vaccine it may be what reopens society.

The pandemic hit youngest adults particularly hard, as they’ve had to relocate due to the shutdown of college campuses and job losses.

The associate professor of medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center pointed to dire statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found a surge in the risk of depression, anxiety and suicide.

“They’re stuck at home with their parents. They want to move on with their life. They want to have jobs. They want their colleges to reopen. A vaccine is going to bring us there, I promise,” Siegel said.

For anyone worried about taking the vaccine, the physician said everyone should be more worried about the virus than the vaccine, calling it a public health decision to protect entire communities.

Siegel spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci last week about the potential vaccines, three of which are already in Phase 3 trials and could be ready as soon as October or November.

“This is pure science going on,” Siegel noted. “It is not politics … and to spread fear about a vaccine that may save us from COVID-19 is a huge mistake.”