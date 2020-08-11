Dr. Marc Siegel details risks to children if schools don't reopen

Dr. Marc Siegel told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday that keeping children out of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic will actually be more harmful to kids in the end.

“You know what some of those things that childen have died from are and will continue to be if the schools stay closed?” the Fox News medical contributor told host Tucker Carlson.

“Child abuse, which is going unreported, lack of vaccinations, immunizations against other diseases — like measles, not getting proper nutrition, you’re going to see starvation. You’re going to see depression. You’re going to see suicides, special needs not taken care of,” he explained. “All of that occurs if the schools don’t open.”

Host Tucker Carlson highlighted a report that 97,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks of July.

“All of them, almost all of them, have mild cases. At the same time the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC, and this did not go reported, 600 kids have been hospitalized since the beginning, way less than adults have been hospitalized,” the doctor said. “They get much milder cases.”

Until a vaccine emerges, Siegel suggests necessary protocols be taken, including providing virtual learning for at-risk students and teachers and encouraging kids to maintain social distancing by not hugging.

“We have to teach our kids about how to take proper precautions, but we need our schools to be centers for learning and centers for socialization and social skills. That will decrease the amount of despair and deaths from non-COVID-related causes,” he said. “In the meantime, let’s show our kids courage. They’re looking to parents for leadership. Leadership says, ‘Open the schools wherever we can, Tucker.'”