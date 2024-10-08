Down Syndrome Awareness Month: 5 key questions answered

As October marks World Down Syndrome Awareness Month, it’s an opportune time to learn and support those with the condition.

About 5,700 babies are born in the U.S. with Down syndrome each year, and more than 400,000 people in the country currently live with it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The life expectancy of those with the condition has increased dramatically over the years. In 1983, it was just 25 years old, but it is now 60, per the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Below is everything you need to know about Down syndrome and how you can help spread awareness about it.

1. What is Down syndrome?

Down syndrome is a condition in which a baby is born with an extra chromosome.

Chromosomes determine how the body forms and functions. Those born with an extra chromosome experience changes in the way the body and brain develop.

A baby is typically born with 46 chromosomes. A baby with Down syndrome has a full or partial copy of chromosome 21.

The most common type of Down syndrome is trisomy 21, which accounts for 95% of all cases.

Less common types of Down syndrome are translocation (caused by rearranged chromosome material) and mosaicism (when there is a mixture of two types of cells).

There are no known ways to prevent the condition during pregnancy and no known root causes, experts say.

One risk factor associated with Down syndrome is the age of the mother — for a 25-year-old pregnant woman, the odds are about 1 in 1,250. At age 40, they are 1 in 100, statistics show.

2. What are the symptoms of Down syndrome?

There are both physical and developmental symptoms of Down syndrome.

Physical symptoms include a flattened face; shorter height; short neck; small ears, hands and feet; and decreased muscle tone, according to the CDC.

Developmental symptoms include a short attention span, impulsive behavior, slow learning and delayed speech development.

While these are all common symptoms, not every child with Down syndrome will display each one of these traits.

3. Why is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month important?

National Down Syndrome Awareness Month is “a month to raise awareness and celebrate the many abilities of our loved ones with Down syndrome,” according to the National Down Syndrome Society, which created the occasion in the 1980s.

“Down syndrome is one of the most common types of intellectual disabilities,” states the Special Olympics website.

“So, it’s no surprise that each year in October, we recognize Down Syndrome Awareness Month to raise public awareness about the condition and advocate for acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.”

“People with Down syndrome still face stereotypes and myths, but they’ve shown time and again that the condition is just one part of who they are and doesn’t define them or limit their abilities,” the statement continued.

“That’s why it’s so important that during Down Syndrome Awareness Month and all year long, we help spread the message of love, acceptance, inclusion and respect.”

4. What ribbon represents Down syndrome?

The Down syndrome awareness ribbon is blue and yellow. People can choose to wear a blue and yellow ribbon throughout the month to spread awareness.

Some also choose days to wear blue and yellow clothing to spread the word and support those with Down syndrome throughout the month.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21 each year – which stands for the tripling of the 21st chromosome (3.21) in people with the condition.

5. What can you do to observe Down Syndrome Awareness Month?

Educating yourself and others about Down syndrome is one way to honor the occasion throughout the month. You can educate yourself by reading books and articles and watching documentaries.

You can take your knowledge and spread awareness to others by sharing information on social media.

Through the month of October, there are plenty of events, fundraisers and walks around the country dedicated to Down syndrome awareness.

You can also choose to set up a fundraiser of your own or support a local business founded by or inspired by individuals with Down syndrome.

There are also many volunteer opportunities to take advantage of during this time. GiGi’s Playhouse and Special Olympics are two examples of organizations that participate.