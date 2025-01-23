Doctors hope for a healthier America, plus Ivanka Trump’s workout routine
– As Trump takes office, doctors welcome renewed focus on health and wellness
– Ivanka Trump adds popular self-defense practice to fitness routine
– Four viral infections circulating in US spark concerns of “quademic”
JUDGMENT CALL – A Texas surgeon says an insurance provider called while her patient was mid-surgery. Continue reading…
‘FINALLY!’ – Nutritionists react to the FDA banning red dye No. 3, which has been linked to cancer. Continue reading…
BRAIN DRAIN – High fluoride levels in water have been found to lower children’s IQs. Continue reading…
