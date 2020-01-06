Doctor pulls pen cap from girl's lung after she accidentally inhaled it weeks ago

A 7-year-old girl in China is expected to make a full recovery after doctors pulled a metal pen cap from her lungs.

The girl, who was not identified, was reportedly chewing on the cap when she accidentally inhaled it, but at the time neither she nor her grandfather was concerned.

She allegedly suffered from a cough for three weeks, which prompted her grandfather to seek medical help for the girl at First People’s Hospital of Xiangyang, according to AsiaWire. She was admitted to the pediatric ward where Dr. Yang Wu ordered scans and found the .8-inch cap in her right lung.

Using a procedure called a bronchoscopy, which lets doctors examine the lungs and airways using a thin tube, Wu safely removed the object with a pair of forceps, AsiaWire reported.