Do you need a magnesium supplement? Experts share symptoms of deficiency

Magnesium is said to be a natural remedy for a variety of ailments — but is it really necessary to supplement, and if so, how much do you need?

Fox News Digital spoke to multiple health experts about the multipurpose mineral, which plays a role in over 300 of the body’s enzyme systems and helps with energy production, muscle and nerve function, and blood pressure regulation.

Magnesium may help lower the risk of certain diseases and could help to improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, and prevent nighttime muscle cramps, sources said.

The nutrient “supports a stable heartbeat and prevents arrhythmias, works with calcium and vitamin D to keep bones strong, and aids insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism,” Dr. Heather Viola, a primary care physician with Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

Magnesium can also help with constipation relief, migraine prevention and PMS symptoms, according to Eleana Quattrocchi, a pharmacist and associate professor of pharmacy practice at Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York.

Signs of magnesium deficiency

Many Americans do not get enough magnesium in their diet, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements.

“Habitually low intakes of magnesium induce changes in biochemical pathways that can increase the risk of illness over time,” the NIH website states.

Studies have shown that up to 15% of people in the U.S. could experience magnesium deficiency.

Lack of magnesium can raise the risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, migraine headaches and osteoporosis.

Potential symptoms include insomnia, muscle cramps, constipation, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, weakness, numbness, tingling, personality changes and heart arrhythmias, experts say.

In severe cases, hypocalcemia (low calcium levels) or hypokalemia (low potassium levels) might occur, according to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

Blood tests can help detect low levels, but Viola cautioned that those tests “aren’t perfect” because most magnesium is inside cells, not in serum.

Certain medical conditions, alcoholism, some medications and a diet lacking in the mineral may contribute to magnesium deficiency.

“People with gastrointestinal disease, such as Celiac disease or Crohn’s disease, or those who have had a gastric bypass may develop magnesium deficiency,” Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a registered dietitian who owns 360Girls&Women in Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital.

How much magnesium do you need?

The recommended daily dietary intake of magnesium is 310 to 320 mg per day for adult women and 400 to 420 mg per day for adult men.

“The majority of magnesium is found in plants liked nuts, seeds and beans,” Anderson-Haynes told Fox News Digital. “For reference, 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of pumpkin seeds provides 156 mg of magnesium and 1 ounce of chia seeds is 111 mg (26% DV) of magnesium.”

Some specific sources of magnesium include peanut butter, bananas, avocado, nuts (almonds), black beans, leafy greens (like spinach and kale), whole grains, yogurt and dark chocolate.

While dietary sources are the best way to meet daily magnesium requirements, supplements are recommended in certain cases, health experts told Fox News Digital.

“A supplement should be taken when a known deficiency or a health condition is present with excessive magnesium losses, like alcoholism,” Samantha Dieras, a registered dietitian and director for ambulatory nutrition services at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

Physicians may recommend supplements for magnesium-deficient patients or for individuals who are taking certain medications, such as diuretics or Proton pump inhibitors that can deplete magnesium, Viola noted.

It is possible to ingest too much supplementation.

“You can get too much magnesium, but mainly from supplements, not food,” Viola said. “It’s very safe from food, as kidneys eliminate the excess.”

Over-supplementing can cause diarrhea, nausea and lethargy, according to the expert.

Choosing a magnesium supplement

Magnesium supplements come in different forms for various purposes, which are absorbed in different ways.

One of the most popular forms is magnesium citrate, which is typically taken orally to raise levels in the body and alleviate constipation, according to Healthline.

Magnesium chloride is another good choice for correcting deficiencies, and also alleviates heartburn and constipation.

For those who can’t tolerate other forms, magnesium lactate and magnesium malate may be gentler on the digestive system, Healthline noted.

Magnesium taurate is known to have potential benefits of regulating high blood sugar and high blood pressure, while magnesium L-threonate could potentially help support brain health.

“The magnesium salts used for a calming effect are glycinate and taurate,” Quattrocchi told Fox News Digital.

Magnesium glycinate has also been shown to improve sleep, reduce mental health issues and treat inflammatory conditions, according to Healthline.

Individuals should speak with their physician before starting magnesium supplements, as it may interfere with some medications and medical conditions.