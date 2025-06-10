Ditching the lawnmower may have unexpected health benefits, according to experts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As more homeowners embrace the trend of “Let It Bloom June” — a natural successor to the popular “No Mow May” movement — there is growing momentum on social media in support of wild lawns.

While these campaigns were launched to support pollinators and biodiversity, some experts claim that skipping the mower could actually be good for your health.

Mowing, raking, digging and lifting might seem like harmless weekend chores, but according to Dr. Michael Policastro, a board-certified emergency physician and medical toxicologist in Cincinnati, Ohio, they can be physically taxing.

“Lawn and garden work is physically demanding and can lead to muscle strains, back pain and joint injuries,” Policastro told Fox News Digital.

The repetitive motions, awkward postures and sometimes heavy loads involved in yard work can strain the body in ways that accumulate over time, the doctor cautioned.

Even the act of pushing a lawnmower may not be as harmless as it looks.

“Vibrations from lawnmowers can strain your lower back, and poor posture while pushing or steering equipment can lead to pain in your back, knees and wrists,” Policastro noted.

Failing to warm up or stretch before tackling the lawn only raises the risk of fatigue or injury, which can result in chronic pain over time.

Chemical pesticides and herbicides involved in lawn care can carry their own set of risks, especially when airborne, Policastro cautioned.

“Pesticide sprays can also drift in the air, making it easy to breathe in harmful chemicals without realizing it,” he said.

Potential benefits of wild lawns

There could be a psychological upside to ditching the mower and embracing a natural yard.

Several mental health professionals agreed that lively, unmanicured spaces can foster mindfulness and well-being.

“Being in a green, natural environment can promote mindfulness and a sense of calm,” Greg Adelstein, a licensed mental health counselor and owner of Ellie Mental Health Clinic in Hollywood, Florida, told Fox News Digital.

“It also provides a sense of accomplishment and purpose, which can boost self-esteem.”

Letting nature reclaim the yard could also mean fewer chemicals and health hazards, some experts say.

Fox News Digital previously reported on a study that linked exposure to nature with a reduction in people’s experience of pain. This suggests the potential health benefits of a more natural lawn that promotes everyday access to wild plants and animals.

Natural lawns and gardens can also help combat loneliness by encouraging community engagement through shared gardening or conservation efforts, according to Elena Saldamando, a licensed clinical social worker and director of Ellie Mental Health Clinic in Avalon Park, Florida.

Tips for safer lawn care

Despite the potential risks, tending to a lawn can present some benefits when done safely, experts say.

“Gardening promotes mindfulness and can lower cortisol levels, helping you feel calmer,” Saldamando told Fox News Digital.

“Watching how the light hits a leaf, listening to birds chirp, feeling soil and dirt in your hands, smelling the flowers and seeing vegetables grow can be very grounding.”

To reduce the physical strain of mowing and other yard work, Policastro recommended taking regular breaks, using ergonomic tools and maintaining proper posture.

It’s also important to work in a well-ventilated area and to wear a mask or respirator when handling dusty materials or applying chemicals, according to the doctor.