Disneyland now a COVID-19 vaccine 'super' site

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will serve as Orange County’s first ‘super Point-of-Dispensing’ (POD) site for COVID-19 vaccinations, launching operations later this week, officials announced Monday.

Disneyland and four other regional sites will soon administer thousands of vaccines each day to residents most vulnerable to poor outcomes from the disease. Officials will announce the other sites as agreements wrap up.

Those eligible for Phase 1a vaccinations include first responders and individuals aged 75 and older, as established by the state health department. Officials said prioritized vaccine recipients would be contacted to schedule appointments via an app; walk-ups will not be served, per a statement.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” acting chairman Andrew Do, First District, said in the statement.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said the super site will start to relieve the city’s health crisis and speed along economic recovery.

Orange County has reported over 190,000 coronavirus cases and at least 2,000 deaths, while 2,277 COVID-19 patients are in hospital care, according to figures from the state health department. These figures contribute to the state’s 2.7 million cases and nearly 30,000 reported deaths.