Diabetes risk lowered by eating one surprisingly sweet food, study suggests

Mangoes may be linked to lower insulin resistance, a factor involved in the prevention of diabetes, suggests a new study published in the journal Nutrients.

Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology examined how eating fresh mangoes affected inflammation and insulin sensitivity in overweight and obese adults with low-grade chronic inflammation, as reported by SWNS.

They then compared this to consuming the same calorie content of Italian ice, which is a frozen, sweetened dessert similar to sorbet.

The study included 48 individuals between the ages of 20 and 60.

Other than eating the allotted amount of mango (two pre-portioned cups a day), the participants were instructed to maintain their normal diet and lifestyle.

The participants who ate mangoes experienced “significant” reductions in insulin resistance.

Beta-cell function, the ability of the pancreas to produce and release insulin to manage normal glucose concentrations, also significantly improved.

After four weeks, those in the mango group also had significantly lower insulin concentrations compared to the start of the study, while no changes were observed in the control group.

“Managing blood glucose isn’t just about monitoring blood sugar levels — it’s about improving insulin sensitivity,” said study leader Professor Indika Edirisinghe, as reported by SWNS.

“Our study suggests that adding fresh mangoes to the diet can be a simple, enjoyable way for people who are overweight or have obesity to support better insulin function and reduce type 2 diabetes risk.”

New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, author of “2-Day Diabetes Diet,” spoke with Fox News Digital about the study’s findings.

“Mangoes can be a great addition to a diabetes meal plan, but are not the only food that can provide these benefits,” she said, citing almonds, avocados and berries as other foods with protective benefits.

While mangoes are rich in nutrients and provide a good source of fiber, consumers must remember that the fruit is still a carbohydrate, Palinski-Wade noted.

Carbohydrate balance throughout the day is important for blood sugar management, according to the expert.

“Adding lean protein and good fats to the plate at the same time as consuming mango will allow you to enjoy the beneficial nutrients without worrying about a spike in blood sugar level,” she advised.

Despite eating calorically comparable foods, body composition remained stable in the mango group, while the control group experienced a slight but significant increase in body weight, the researchers found.

Markers of inflammation and glucose levels were not significantly different between the two groups at the end of the study, leading the researchers to conclude that mangoes are a “heart-healthy” swap for calorically comparable sweet treats.

“The improvement in insulin sensitivity in the mango group, without changes in body weight, is noteworthy – which counters misconceptions about mangoes’ natural sugar content and impact on obesity and diabetes,” Edirisinghe added, as reported by SWNS.

“These findings support previous research showing that eating mango does not lead to weight gain, and while the exact mechanism is still unknown, the role of improved antioxidant status from mango consumption may be the mediating factor on blood glucose control.”

Naturally occurring sugars are found in many beneficial nutrients, including fiber and antioxidants, which is why they have less of an impact on blood sugar than added sugars in foods, according to Palinski-Wade.

“However, they are still a source of carbohydrates and can raise blood sugar levels,” she cautioned. “If you add mangoes for the blood-sugar benefits, space your intake out during the day.”

The expert called for more research to better understand the full impacts of mango on blood sugar.

“But this study, along with others, continues to show that fruit should not be off-limits with diabetes, and that recommended whole fruits, like mango, can be an effective way to enjoy sweet satisfaction while reducing added sugars in the diet and improving overall blood sugar regulation.”

The National Mango Board provided funding for this study, but “NMB had no influence over the study or its findings,” according to a press release.