Diabetes rates have quadrupled since 1990 — these are the 4 reasons

The number of people living with diabetes worldwide has quadrupled in the past two decades, with 830 million people diagnosed as of 2022, as published this week in The Lancet.

That’s more than four times the number of people who had the disease in 1990, according to a Thursday announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the people with diabetes, more than half are not taking medication to control it, the above source also noted.

The prevalence of the disease has grown more quickly in low- and middle-income countries, where there is also the least access to treatment.

Diabetes directly led to 1.6 million deaths in 2021, with nearly half of them occurring before 70 years of age, WHO stated.

Another 530,000 related deaths were attributed to kidney disease.

Why the spike?

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) outlines the following four reasons for the increase in diabetes rates.

1. Diet

“Eating a diet high in fat and processed sugar can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” the ADA wrote.

In particular, the organization recommends drinking water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages.

2. Lack of physical activity

“Being physically active less than three times a week can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” the ADA states.

Experts recommend that American adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, along with at least two days of muscle-strengthening exercises.

3. Being overweight or obese

Although excess weight increases diabetes risk, the ADA notes that many diabetes patients are at a normal weight or only moderately overweight.

In 2022, one in every eight people in the world were living with obesity, according to WHO.

4. Family history

“Having a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” the ADA noted.

In a Thursday press release, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attributed the “alarming rise” in diabetes to the “increase in obesity (compounded by the impacts of the marketing of unhealthy food), a lack of physical activity and economic hardship.”

Rising obesity rates and high-sugar diets go hand in hand, experts say.

“Poor nutrition and unhealthy lifestyles are at the heart of this spike, especially for vulnerable populations who often face challenges such as not being able to access and afford healthy food, an issue that has only further been exacerbated by inflation,” said Dr. Arti Masturzo, chief medical officer at CCS, an Ohio-based company focused on simplifying holistic chronic care management for patients.

“Healthy food is expensive, as are gym memberships, which means that not all people can afford them — or get to them if they live in rural areas,” she told Fox News Digital.

Jessica M. Kelly, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Nutrition That Heals in Pennsylvania, also pointed to convenience foods as a potential culprit.

“The number of adults living with diabetes has likely increased due to the ease and prevalence of ordering convenient foods from the comfort of home,” she told Fox News Digital.

An increase in sedentary lifestyles is also a key contributing factor.

“We’ve become increasingly more sedentary as a society for a whole host of reasons, from increasing work hours to too much time spent using technology, like social media,” said Masturzo.

Around one-third of adults worldwide did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022, according to WHO.

Family history, age and ethnicity can also raise diabetes risk.

What needs to change?

“To bring the global diabetes epidemic under control, countries must urgently take action,” WHO’s Tedros wrote in the release.

“This starts with enacting policies that support healthy diets and physical activity and, most importantly, health systems that provide prevention, early detection and treatment.”

To reduce diabetes rates, Masturzo calls for regulators to “step up and ensure that they enforce healthy food options.”

“Many other countries are far ahead of the U.S. when it comes to such regulations today, particularly in relation to food additives and food labels,” she emphasized.

“As a country, we must also identify new ways to encourage food manufacturers and fast-food restaurants to make healthier food more affordable for all.”

Kelly recommends that diabetes patients work with a registered dietitian who can help them create “sustainable nutrition practices that support blood sugar control and management.”

Increased physical activity will also help to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, she added.

In tandem with Thursday’s call to action, WHO also announced the launch of a “global monitoring framework on diabetes” to give countries guidance in measuring and evaluating diabetes prevention and care.

“By tracking key indicators such as glycemic control, hypertension and access to essential medicines, countries can improve targeted interventions and policy initiatives,” WHO wrote.