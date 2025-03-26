Dengue fever and prostate cancer risk, plus Alzheimer’s prevention

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– Dengue fever cases rising in these locations

– Prostate cancer risk rises among men who share one troubling behavior

– Alzheimer’s could be prevented by experimental drug, researchers say

MORE IN HEALTH

WOMEN’S HEALTH ALERT – Eight specific lifestyle habits could increase the risk of heart disease in women. Continue reading…

PARKINSON’S PREVALENCE – Cases of the neurodegenerative disease could double globally by 2050 — here’s why. Continue reading…

MORE MEASLES – Cases of the highly contagious virus continue to spread across the country. Here’s where outbreaks are occurring. Continue reading…

