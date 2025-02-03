Dementia risk may be lowered by one important medical device

For those with diabetes, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels helps to prevent serious complications, like kidney problems and blindness — but it can also be important for brain health.

“The collective data on blood glucose and its effects on cognitive health, as well as on dementia, continue to rapidly grow,” said Dr. Michael S. Okun, medical advisor to the Parkinson’s Foundation and director of the Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases at the University of Florida.

A recent U.K. study published in Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology suggests that wearing continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) could lower the risk of dementia.

“Not only does continuous monitoring improve glucose levels in the blood and prevent [low blood sugars], but we have also learned that the provision of a steady supply of glucose will enhance brain function,” he told Fox News Digital.

What to know about continuous glucose monitors

CGMs are wearable medical devices in the form of a patch on the arm. A built-in sensor tracks sugar levels and sends the results to a smartphone, according to GoodRx.

Diabetics who use CGMs no longer have to prick their fingers multiple times a day to get their sugar readings before meals and at bedtime.

These monitors are extensively used among people with diabetes – especially those with type 1 diabetes who are on insulin, experts say.

Past research showed that these monitors achieved a modest improvement in controlling sugars compared to the traditional method of finger sticks.

Hornberger cautioned, however, that the constant tracking of sugar in real time could cause unnecessary worry and may not be worth the investment for everyone.

“Cost, requirements for attentive caregivers, and how to use the data for real-time decision-making all remain challenges for those in the field,” Okun noted.

There is limited research into whether the monitors could also benefit people without diabetes.

“Though we currently lack data, it is likely that in the near term, we will see more integration of continuous monitoring of glucose and perhaps other biomarkers for enhancement of brain health,” Okun told Fox News Digital.

Link between blood sugar and dementia

Michael Hornberger, PhD, professor of applied dementia research at the Norwich Medical School in England, recently investigated how CGMs have impacted those with dementia and diabetes.

Research clearly showed that high sugars in the blood increase the risk for dementia, according to Hornberger.

“Some think that pursuing continuous glucose monitoring will have a positive impact on reducing dementia progression.”

Okun noted that many neuroscientists have studied oxidative stress and brain inflammation.

“Some think that pursuing continuous glucose monitoring will have a positive impact on reducing dementia progression,” he told Fox News Digital.

In addition to reducing future risk of dementia by detecting high blood sugars, CGMs could also help reduce the risk of falls by detecting low blood sugars, he added.

Dementia can be attributed to a variety of illnesses, including Alzheimer’s disease. The current research applies mainly to Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, the latter of which is caused by strokes, noted Hornberger.

The specific link between persistent high blood sugar and increased dementia risk has not yet been established, he said, but several hypotheses have been proposed.

High blood sugar triggers the body to produce more insulin, which then causes cells to absorb glucose and use it for energy.

“It also regulates the metabolism of glucose and fats in the brain, the activity of neurotransmitter channels and brain cholesterol synthesis,” Hornberger said.

Neurons also use glucose to send information to nerves, which helps control the body’s movements, but excessively high sugars may affect neuronal activity and lead to cognitive issues, according to the doctor.

More research is needed to determine whether continuously monitoring blood sugar levels can truly reduce the risk for dementia, Hornberger added.

“The research has not matured enough to widely prescribe glucose monitoring devices for improvement in cognitive symptoms or as a method to prevent dementia,” Okun noted.

Overlapping risk factors

Many of the risk factors for diabetes, such as obesity and cardiovascular disease, overlap with those of dementia, according to Hornberger.

Some unmodifiable risk factors, such as age and family history, increase the risk of both diabetes and dementia with age.

A 2017 study published in JAMA Neurology, which followed more than 15,000 adults over time, found that diabetes is also an independent risk factor for dementia, along with smoking and high blood pressure .

Some behavioral risk factors for type 2 diabetes include excess weight, lack of exercise, smoking and high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

Hornberger stated, “Often, people with diabetes are also overweight and have cardiovascular conditions, and it is not clear how to delineate those different conditions from each other for the risk for dementia.”

Consumers can now purchase several brands of CGM over the counter without a prescription.

Dexcom’s Stelo Glucose Biosensor System was the first over-the-counter CGM approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2024, but it is only intended for people 18 years and older who don’t use insulin. A one-month supply costs $99, according to the company’s website.

In June 2024, the FDA also approved Abbott’s Lingo, which is intended for healthy adults 18 years and older who are interested in wellness, but is not approved to manage diabetes. It retails for $89 for a four-week plan, as stated on the company’s website.

Experts recommend talking to a doctor to discuss the risks and benefits before purchasing a CGM.