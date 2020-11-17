Delaware Democratic governor imposes new COVID restrictions, including what you can do in your home

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced new restrictions Tuesday that will go into effect next Monday, Nov. 23rd amid surging coronavirus cases in the state and country.

People will not be allowed to have gatherings inside their homes of more than 10 people. Gatherings indoors that are at locations other than people’s homes — such as weddings and funerals — are capped at 30% of the venue’s stated fire capacity up to 50 people.

All outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Restaurants cannot serve more than 30% of fire capacity indoors, but can serve more people outside.

“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” Gov. Carney said.

“Let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Celebrate the holidays with immediate family only. Stay vigilant.”

The state government is also making an additional $25 million in relief funds available to businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Coronavirus infections have surged in Delaware recently, with the state setting record highs for average new cases in 12 of the last 13 days, according to The News Journal.

29,552 Delawareans have tested positive for coronavirus and 739 have died. 153 people are currently hospitalized in the state.

States that surround Delaware are also implementing new restrictions amid surging cases.

Pennsylvania has a mask mandate statewide for people when they leave their homes, regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors. Starting Friday, anyone who visits Pennsylvania from another state must have tested negative for coronavirus in the 72 hours leading up to their trip.

In New Jersey, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 150 people. Restaurants, bars, and other establishments that serve food and drinks must end indoor dining by 10 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order Tuesday that bars and restaurants must close indoor dining at 10 p.m. Retail establishments and religious services must keep capacity below 50%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.