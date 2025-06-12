Deadly brain-eating amoebas, plus symptoms of magnesium deficiency
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
– Texas woman dies of brain-eating amoeba
– Do you need a magnesium supplement? Experts share symptoms of deficiency
– Psychedelics explored as potential mental health treatment
MORE IN HEALTH
PROMISING BENEFITS – Doctors share the best candidates for GLP-1 medications. Continue reading…
SNUGGLE UP – Couples who cuddle before sleep could reap key health benefits, study reveals. Continue reading…
PROPS FOR POPS – Help Dad prioritize recovery this Father’s Day with these wellness gadgets. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION