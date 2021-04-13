'Data is in': Dr. Makary on Fauci cautioning against indoor dining after being vaccinated

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary reacted to Dr. Fauci cautioning against indoor dining, even after being fully vaccinated, during a Tuesday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

MARTY MAKARY: You’re hearing a lot of mixed messaging and as a result, a lot of the medical officials are losing credibility and we’re seeing the infection right now in five states among young people and I think that’s because a lot of the guidance has lost credibility.

Look, the Israeli study is in now. Our own NIH—Dr. Fauci’s NIH—did not fund these studies looking at transmission. But, now we don’t have to guess. The data is in and the risk of transmission from that Israeli study is negligible. And I can tell you as a doctor, you’ve got to give people something to look forward to.

If you just tell them they can’t do stuff, it’s not right. You gotta tell them how to do things safely and be in step with what they are going to do.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW