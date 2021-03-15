Danish woman dead after AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, blood clotting had ‘highly unusual’ symptoms

A 60-year-old Danish woman who succumbed to a blood clot after receiving a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca had a “highly unusual” disease state, according to the Danish Medicines Agency.

The statement follows Denmark’s decision to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after some people who received the jab later developed blood clots. Denmark’s Health Authority noted its move to suspend the use of the jab was “based on a precautionary principle” and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died. Ireland became the latest country on Sunday to temporarily suspend distributing the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution,” Reuters reported. The move was announced after reports of blood clotting in some of the recipients in Norway.

“The Danish woman had an unusual clinical picture with a low number of platelets, blood clots in small and large vessels and bleeding,” Tanja Erichsen, unit manager of the Danish Medicines Agency, said in a statement posted Sunday.

“The disease picture is highly unusual and is currently being thoroughly investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the other European Medicines Agency,” the release continues.

A spokesperson from the Danish Medicines Agency confirmed to Fox News it is actively looking into the patient’s case and details.

AstraZeneca issued a statement on Sunday defending its COVID-19 vaccine, writing in part, “a careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia…”

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have both noted that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people does not exceed that seen in the general population.

“There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine,” the EMA previously wrote, siding that vaccinations can proceed during investigations because the jab’s benefits exceeds its risks.

