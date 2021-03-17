Daily coronavirus cases in Michigan climbing amid vaccination efforts

Coronavirus cases in Michigan are climbing amid the state’s recent vaccination efforts, data shows.

On Tuesday, the state saw some 2,048 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the majority of counties in the state reporting new cases, according to official data. To date, Michigan has recorded more than 676,000 cases of the novel disease and some 16,805 deaths, with 27 new deaths recorded on Tuesday alone.

The state’s positivity rate is around 8.6%, the highest since early January, data shows.

As for the state’s vaccination effort, just over 2 million people in the state have been vaccinated, with some 3.1 million doses administered to date. For context, the state’s total population is around 8 million, per state health estimates.

In an effort to vaccinate as many people in the state as possible, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) officials announced last week that the state is expanding vaccination eligibility for state residents 16 and older with disabilities or underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe outcomes should they contract COVID-19. This group is eligible starting March 22. The move is an effort to help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 years of age and older.

Then, starting April 5, all state residents over the age of 16 will become eligible for the vaccine, officials said in a news release. The move comes in response to President Joe Biden’s directive that all adults should be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus,” said Gov. Whitmer, in a statement. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy. Nearly 1 million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. It is essential to getting our country back to normal so that we can all hug our families, get back to work, go to restaurants, send our kids to school, play sports and get together again. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid large indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”

Overall, more than 72 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, while more than 39 million are considered fully vaccinated, per estimates from the Centers for Diease Control and Prevention (CDC).