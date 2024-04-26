CrossFit for beginners: How to make the most of the fitness program

CrossFit offers a unique fitness experience, blending a combination of high-intensity workouts with a supportive community.

It’s important for beginners to equip themselves with the knowledge necessary to ensure a safe and successful start before diving into the program.

Read on to learn more about the program and how newcomers can make the most of their CrossFit journey.

What is CrossFit?

CrossFit is a results-oriented fitness program with a focus on lifestyle changes through training.

The program’s workouts feature constantly varied, high-intensity and functional movements.

Founded more than 20 years ago in a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, CrossFit has since become one of the world’s most popular training programs for improving health and fitness performance.

CrossFit aims to help its members excel in various physical activities and challenges both inside and outside the gym.

How is CrossFit different from other fitness programs?

CrossFit is known for its workouts that blend elements from weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio.

The fitness company has more than 12,000 CrossFit affiliates spanning 146 countries, Austin Malleolo, senior director of strategy and operations of affiliates at CrossFit, told Fox News Digital.

“Our affiliates are staffed with trainers who are equipped to teach you how to move safely, effectively and efficiently,” Malleolo said.

The CrossFit program is based on three pillars: variance, functionality and intensity.

Variance is the practice of regularly changing workout routines and exercises.

By incorporating a wide variety of movements, variance provides CrossFit members with a broader range of physical challenges. This approach exposes the body to different stimuli, which promotes continual growth and adaptation.

A CrossFit class is a one-hour group session led by a coach.

Functionality is doing exercises that mimic real-life activities. By building strength, flexibility, endurance and coordination through functional movements, members can better navigate daily activities outside the gym.

Intensity is the level of effort exerted during workouts. While the word may seem intimidating, it’s simply a guiding principle that symbolizes the importance of working hard to achieve tangible results.

What does a CrossFit class look like?

A CrossFit class is a one-hour group session led by a coach.

Typically, sessions begin with a whiteboard brief, where a coach outlines the workout flow, provides timing examples and demonstrates movements.

Next, the coach discusses the goals of the workout, explaining the intended stimulus for members to understand the purpose behind the session. Scaling options are then provided for movements in the workout, allowing members to adjust based on their skill level.

Physical activities begin with a general warm-up to get members moving and introduce movement patterns, followed by a specific warm-up tailored to the workout. The session’s main focus is devoted to the workout itself, where participants engage in the exercises outlined.

The session concludes with a cool-down, which incorporates stretching and mobility exercises to reduce muscle soreness. This approach allows members to receive a well-rounded workout experience.

How does CrossFit accommodate those with different fitness levels?

CrossFit classes are designed to meet members at their current fitness levels and abilities, Malleolo told Fox News Digital.

“Coaches start by tailoring the workout of the day to allow for all members in the class to achieve the intended goals of the workout that day by having a robust warm-up that allows the members to properly warm up and practice the movements that they will be doing in the workout,” Malleolo said. “The coach will adjust the loading, reps, and time of the workout based on the member’s needs to align with that day’s workout.”

Throughout the class, coaches teach and refine movements, offering guidance to improve performance.

CrossFit promotes inclusivity and accessibility by accommodating those with a range of fitness levels, allowing participants to progress safely at their own pace.

How do I start CrossFit?

Starting your fitness journey can feel overwhelming, but with the right support, it becomes a powerful step toward a healthier lifestyle.

“Trust that the hardest part is to walk through the front door of the gym,” Malleolo said. “Once you are there, you will be taken care of! No matter where you are in your fitness journey, a CrossFit Affiliate is designed to be a part of that journey, no matter where you are today.”

You can begin the process by researching CrossFit locations near you and setting up an introductory session.

Many CrossFit facilities offer programs designed to teach newcomers the fundamental movements in a supportive environment, Malleolo told Fox News Digital.

The program can be challenging, but it should also be enjoyable as well.

Participants are encouraged to embrace the process, celebrate their achievements and cherish the friendships made within the CrossFit community.

