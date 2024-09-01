COVID vaccine distrust growing among Americans, survey finds: ‘Should be a personal choice’

A growing number of Americans are skeptical of vaccines for COVID and other infectious diseases, according to the most recent national health survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

More than a quarter of respondents (28%) said they believe the COVID vaccines have contributed to thousands of deaths, according to a press release. This is an increase from 22% in June 2021.

Meanwhile, 22% of respondents said they are under the assumption that it is safer to contract COVID than it would be to get vaccinated — an increase from 10% in April 2021.

Also, 15% of Americans said they believe the vaccine “changes people’s DNA,” up from 8% since the last survey.

The survey gathered input from nearly 1,500 U.S. adults.

“Belief in these three misconceptions is associated with increased reluctance to vaccinate,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center and director of the survey, in the release.

The survey also found that only 20% of people are “somewhat or very worried” that they or a family member will be infected with COVID, compared to 25% in February 2024 and 35% in October 2023, the researchers shared.

The results come just after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval of updated COVID vaccines.

“With the CDC reporting that COVID-19 infection remains an ongoing threat and an updated vaccine available, now is the time to ramp up awareness both of the value of vaccinating against COVID-19 and of the risks of contracting the disease,” Jamieson added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for comment.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, was not involved in the survey but commented on its findings to Fox News Digital.

“Mainstream narratives continue to emphasize the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, but it’s important to take a closer look at the full picture, particularly when considering the risks and benefits of vaccination versus natural immunity — especially in 2024,” he said.

One of the most publicized risks associated with mRNA vaccines is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, Osborn noted — particularly in younger males.

“Although rare, the occurrence of myocarditis is a serious risk, leading to hospitalization and, in some cases, long-term health issues or death,” he said.

Additional risks include neurological complications, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, and other nervous system-related issues like acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), the doctor said.

“While these are not common, their existence is undeniable, and they highlight the need for further discussion about the potential risks of vaccination, especially given the lack of long-term studies,” he told Fox News Digital.

“After all, these vaccines are only several years old and, therefore, have not been vetted appropriately – so, in essence, Americans are the ‘study cohort.’”

As far as whether the vaccine changes humans’ DNA, Osborn said that is a myth.

“The mRNA in these vaccines instructs cells to produce a spike protein, which triggers an immune response, and then the mRNA is quickly broken down and eliminated from the body,” he said.

“There is no evidence to suggest that mRNA can integrate into human DNA.”

The doctor called for transparent communication from health authorities to dispel myths, while also addressing legitimate concerns about the long-term effects of “novel vaccine technology.”

Osborn also pointed out that the COVID landscape has “drastically changed” since the virus emerged in 2020.

“The current strains of the virus, being RNA-based, have undergone numerous mutations that have generally made them less virulent,” he said.

“This is not about being anti-vaccine, but about making informed, balanced decisions based on the current scientific evidence and the realities of the virus.”

“As a result, for the vast majority of the population — particularly those who are healthy and under 60 — a COVID-19 infection today is more likely to result in mild, flu-like symptoms rather than severe illness or death.”

In light of this, Osborn said, it may be reasonable to question the push for widespread vaccination — “especially when natural infection can lead to robust, long-lasting immunity.”

Studies have consistently shown that natural immunity, developed after recovering from an infection, is often more comprehensive and longer-lasting than vaccine-induced immunity, according to Osborn.

“While vaccines have played an essential role in controlling the pandemic, the evolving landscape demands a nuanced approach that respects individual choice, acknowledges the risks in the context of the benefits, and recognizes the power of natural immunity,” the doctor said.

“This is not about being anti-vaccine, but about making informed, balanced decisions based on the current scientific evidence and the realities of the virus as it exists today.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, said he recommends the updated COVID vaccines for high-risk groups.

“I believe the vaccines remain effective at decreasing risks of severe disease and long COVID, and should especially be considered in high-risk groups, including those with chronic diseases and the elderly,” he told Fox News Digital just after the FDA’s approval of the new vaccines for 2024-2025.

“Beyond this, it should be a personal choice, a discussion between doctor and patient, keeping in mind that viral load and transmission does decrease somewhat in the period after immunization.”

Regarding the potential side effects, Siegel stated that the risks of the virus — including myocarditis and brain fog — are “far greater,” and that the vaccine decreases those risks.

“It’s far from perfect, but still quite useful,” the doctor said.

“There is a big upsurge of COVID FLirt subvariants right now, and the vaccine specifically covers these.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older receive the updated COVID-19 vaccination. That includes women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

As of the week ending Aug. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 17% of COVID tests were positive.

Meanwhile, 2.5% of those visiting emergency departments were diagnosed as COVID-19 — a drop of 1% from the prior week.

The percentage of deaths related to COVID was 2.2%, per the CDC, up from 1.9% the prior week.