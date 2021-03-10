COVID-19 vaccinations see record daily high at 2.9M, White House says

The U.S. hit a record on Saturday for single-day doses administered at 2.9 million, White House officials overseeing the country’s COVID-19 vaccination effort announced on Monday.

Andy Slavitt, the White House COVID-19 response team’s senior adviser, claimed the pace marks the fastest worldwide.

“This is a function of everyone executing to their fullest and it depends on vaccination sites being open late and the tireless efforts of vaccinators,” he said.

The country is now vaccinating a seven-day average of nearly 2.2 million Americans, up from 900,000 when the Biden administration first took office, Slavitt added.

The news surfaced shortly before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced eagerly awaited guidelines for practices considered safe for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to data compiled by the CDC, 9.2% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, while more than 58.8 million people have received at least one dose.