COVID-19 kills Florida woman, 26, who wasn’t tested for coronavirus at hospital: report

A Florida woman reportedly died of COVID-19 after being sent home from the hospital without having received a test for the novel coronavirus despite showing signs of the illness, her family claims.

Desi-rae McIntosh, 26, first experienced coughing and shortness of breath two weeks ago, her father, Thomas Frisch, told local news station WEAR-TV.

The Fort Walton Beach woman went to a local hospital but was reportedly sent home to recover after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She was not tested for COVID-19 at the time, her father claimed.

“If I come to your hospital and I have pneumonia and you don’t check me for COVID, shame on you,” Frisch told the news outlet. The hospital where McIntosh was treated was not identified.

McIntosh reportedly went back to the hospital on July 9 where she was tested for COVID-19. Her results were positive. She was reportedly moved to the intensive care unit where she was placed on a ventilator. She died four days later, WEAR-TV reported.

While the 26-year-old suffered from asthma and diabetes, her father said her prognosis may have been better had she been tested for the deadly virus the first time she went to the hospital.

The District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly confirmed McIntosh’s COVID-19 death to WEAR-TV, adding that she is only the second person in Northwest Florida under the age of 30 to succumb to the virus.

The District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“I won’t be able to see her smiling face [any] more,” Frisch said. “I won’t be able to hug her.”

Earlier this week, a candlelight vigil was held in the woman’s honor, according to a tweet from a WEAR-TV correspondent.

