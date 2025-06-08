Couples who cuddle before sleep reap these health benefits, study reveals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Snuggling with your partner could be a win-win for your health.

Cuddling at night promotes more secure attachment between partners and lowers stress levels, according to a new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

Researchers from Auburn University examined data from 143 heterosexual “bed-sharing” couples, analyzing associations between physical closeness at sleep onset, perceived stress, attachment insecurity and sleep disturbance.

Factors including daytime sleepiness, income, age, relationship length, sleep diagnoses and whether children or pets sleep in the bed were also considered.

The results revealed that couples who assumed a physically closer position upon going to sleep were indirectly linked with “lower couple insecure attachment” (when they have trouble connecting emotionally) and lower stress.

The researchers found no “significant” associations between physical closeness at sleep onset and the chances of sleep disturbance.

While stress was found to be lower among cuddlers, the research found that cuddling did not increase sleep quality.

The researchers concluded that physical closeness at sleep onset “may be a promising and amenable avenue for improving relational and physiological well-being.”

Sleep expert Wendy Troxel, PhD — a RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and licensed clinical psychologist in Utah — shared with Fox News Digital how these findings highlight the “vital role” that shared time and physical touch play in emotional well-being.

Troxel, author of the book “Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep,” commented on the “interesting” finding that cuddling did not influence sleep quality.

“This suggests that it’s the moments spent together before falling asleep — not necessarily sharing the entire night — that have the greatest positive effect on a relationship,” said the expert, who was not involved in the study.

“The simple act of cuddling before sleep likely triggers powerful psychological and physiological responses, such as increased emotional security and the release of oxytocin — the ‘bonding hormone’ associated with intimacy.”

These effects help reduce stress and deepen connection, which makes pre-sleep cuddling a “meaningful ritual for emotional health,” Troxel said.

“Whether you and your partner sleep together or apart, don’t skip the cuddle before bed,” she advised. “Even brief moments of closeness can enhance your relationship and overall well-being.”

While the study found that most couples sleep in the same position as their partner, 36.3% reported not touching or cuddling at night.

Those who did touch reported sleeping back to back (19.6%), having some contact, like touching an arm or leg (23.1%), spooning (13.3%), intertwining (4.2%) and sleeping face to face (3.5%).

Study co-author Josh R. Novak, PhD, associate professor at the Auburn University Department of Human Development and Family Science, confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that the more physically close position couples are in, the more feelings of “relational safety” were present due to lower stress.

“Sleep is one of the most important ways we can manage our physical, relational and mental health,” the researcher said.

“Research has substantiated that sleep and relationship functioning are bidirectional and cyclical — meaning that bad sleep can negatively impact your relationship, and difficult relationship dynamics can lead to worse sleep.”

Novak added that non-sexual physical affection has generally been deemed “critical” for relationships, but there seems to be more “emotional and relational benefit” when there’s full-body contact.

“My study suggests that cuddling with a partner can be both a barometer of how a relationship is doing and a way to maintain or repair a relationship, as well as lower stress levels,” he said.

The researchers did not study how much time was spent in a cuddling position, leaving Novak to be “skeptical” of whether it leads to sleep disturbances.

“What happens most often is that cuddling only happens for a bit until both partners fall asleep, but there could be a select few that cuddle throughout the whole night,” he said.

“My hunch is that most use cuddling to induce sleepiness and the feeling of safety and to reduce stress and anxiety, and that afterward either their body temperature increases too much, or there is discomfort and the need to shift around becomes necessary.”

Novak encouraged couples to cuddle if stress levels are high, as it’s a nonverbal way to feel “secure and safe.”

“Although research needs to substantiate this further, it might also imply that, in the face of conflict during the day that is not solved or repaired … cuddling might be a way to start that process and move toward repair,” he added.