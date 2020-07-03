Coronavirus update: States rolling back, delaying reopenings amid pandemic

More than a dozen states across the U.S. are pumping the brakes or reversing reopening plans as spikes in coronavirus cases cause concern.

Arizona

Officials in Arizona recently delayed in-person instruction until mid-August. On June 29, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a monthlong pause on bars, gyms and cinemas to relieve pressure on the state’s healthcare system.

Florida

Florida officials ordered a suspension of on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide on June 26.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will not reimpose sweeping shutdowns amid rising coronavirus infections, saying that going back to lockdowns would cripple the economy without saving lives.

The Department of Health reported over 9,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, surpassing Friday’s record high of nearly 9,000 cases.

Texas

Texas officials have also paused reopenings and closed all bars again on June 26, while limiting restaurant capacity to 50 percent. The state grapples with a record resurgence in coronavirus cases following a fast reopening last month.

California

Due to rising virus cases in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bar closures in seven counties, including Los Angeles.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed delayed the next phase of reopening plans for the city, pushing back openings for hair and nail salons, barbershops, museums and more.

New Jersey

The Garden State will not see indoor dining reopenings this week as originally scheduled for July 2 as part of its Phase 3 reopening. A new date is yet to be determined.

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has closed Colorado bars for in-person service. Though the surge of infections is less severe than neighboring states, Polis recently said he doesn’t want Colorado to “become a mecca of nightlife in the pandemic” if out-of-state visitors flocked inwards.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a pause on reopenings on June 27, stopping counties from continuing into the fourth and final phase of reopenings. Rising virus cases across the state was said to have made the reopening “impossible at this time.” Phase 4 would have allowed gatherings of more than 50 people, reopening of nightclubs, sporting venues and more.

Inslee ordered a continued state of emergency on Tuesday and mandated face mask usage statewide for those in public spaces.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown had issued a one-week pause on reopenings in mid-June. On June 30, Brown extended the state of emergency for 60 days. A mandate on face masks while in indoor, public spaces was effective beginning June 24 in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties.

Brown moved Marion, Polk and Hood River counties to Phase 2 on June 19 due to a decline in hospitalizations and new admissions. She said the tri-county area of Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties will stay in Phase 1 for at least 21 days after June 19.

North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper on June 24 announced the state will stay in Phase 2 for three more weeks. Cooper also said face coverings must be worn in public places as officials work to stabilizing concerning trends of coronavirus spread.

New Mexico

New Mexico was originally set to enter a second phase of reopening on July 1, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has since said the state will have to pause for at least a week or more after a spike in the virus transmission rate and neighboring states reported record cases.

Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Monday that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the reopening plan until the end of July, consistent with announcements made last week.

Maine

Maine has seen a postponement of indoor bar reopenings. While initial plans eyed a July 1 reopening for indoor bar service, Gov. Janet Mills has since pushed the plans back with no new date yet determined.

However, bars are allowed to continue outdoor service and restaurants can operate under proper social distancing and capacity guidelines.

Spas and outdoor recreation venues are allowed to reopen on a voluntary basis on July 1.

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards has delayed the state’s plans for a Phase 3 reopening for at least 28 days, as announced June 22. At that time, he said officials would reassess the situation in two weeks.

Phase 2 allows for openings of places of worship and businesses at 50 percent capacity, like restaurants, gyms, barbershops, movie theaters.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney on June 25 announced the state will stay in Phase 2 indefinitely, instead of original plans for Phase 3 reopenings on June 29.

“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions,” Carney said last week. “We’ve heard and seen concerns especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events. Now’s not the time to let up.”

On Tuesday, Carney modified the state of emergency by closing bars in eastern Sussex county to limit virus spread in the state’s beach communities.

Major cities

New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city will not proceed with indoor dining as part of its “Phase 3” reopening as planned, citing surges of positive coronavirus cases in states across the country.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also confirmed Wednesday that New York City will postpone its plans to begin indoor dining, saying that it is a “New York City-specific issue,” and that a lack of local government “compliance and enforcement” was to partially to blame.

New York City was slated to begin “Phase 3” of its reopening on Monday, July 6, which would include indoor dining, at a 50 percent capacity.

Cuomo went on to note that other regions in the state, including the capital region, would continue its “Phase 4” reopening plans.

Philadelphia

City officials are scaling back a planned reopening, which involves continued closures on indoor dining, gyms and indoor fitness centers. The Health Department expects these venues to remain closed until at least August 1.

The modified, restricted “Green” phase will permit lower-risk activities on July 3 like museums and libraries, indoor shopping malls and small gatherings.

