Coronavirus symptoms to look out for

Though top public health experts have urged Americans to avoid traveling this holiday season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some may still be choosing to make plans for Christmas.

If you plan to gather with those who live outside your household this holiday season, it’s good to be aware of how COVID-19 may present itself.

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that symptoms of the novel virus may range from mild to severe, noting that older adults “and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”

Those infected can show a wide range of symptoms of the virus, with most symptoms appearing two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.

The most common symptoms include the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to the virus, or are showing any of the above symptoms, a diagnostic test can confirm if there is an active infection or not.

“The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus,” the CDC says.