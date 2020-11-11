Coronavirus surge has caused hospitals in parts of this state to reach full capacity

Hospitals in parts of Wisconsin have reached full capacity due to an influx of coronavirus patients, according to a local report.

As of Tuesday afternoon, hospitals within the Mayo Clinic Health System in the northwest region of the state reached 100% capacity, local outlet WQOW reported. The Mayo Clinic Health System operates hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie, per the outlet.

An estimated 50% of patients in intensive care units have COVID-19, while coronavirus patients occupy 40% of the system’s medical or surgical beds.

“The public urgently needs to treat COVID-19 as the health emergency it is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. We are pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease,” hospital officials said in a statement.

What’s more, some 300 of the system’s employees are facing work restrictions after possibly being exposed to the novel virus.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin recorded 7,073 new confirmed cases of COVD-19, a record since the pandemic first hit the state, according to estimates from state health officials. To date, the Badger State has reported some 285,891 cases of the deadly virus.

The news comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. on Tuesday reached 61,964, a record high, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The Tuesday numbers surpass those from April 15, when 59,940 people across the country were hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus. To date, the cumulative number of hospitalizations in the U.S. has surpassed half a million at 500,692, per the data.

The last time hospitalization rates nearly reached the 60,000 mark was on July 23, when some 59,718 people were hospitalized, or during the so-called “second peak” that occurred over the summer.

Hospitalizations have been trending upward over the past weeks, with medical professionals treating COVID patients feeling the effects first hand. The Midwest and Texas, in particular, are driving the hospitalization surge.