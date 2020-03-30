Coronavirus ‘patient zero’ in New York is out of hospital, Gov. Cuomo says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A man dubbed as coronavirus “patient zero” in Westchester, N.Y., is home after a weekslong battle against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, New York City lawyer Lawrence Garbuz, 50, was revealed to be linked to a number of cases in New Rochelle. The case marked the first known instance of community spread in New York; some of the man’s relatives and friends later tested positive.

Many members of a synagogue where he had attended events were asked to quarantine themselves. Its rabbi also tested positive. Overall, Garbuz was linked to more than 90 cases in the area at the time.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

“The ‘patient zero’ — what we call patient zero in Westchester, New Rochelle — who was very sick for a very long time, he has actually gone home,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed during a press conference on Sunday, as per the New York Post. “He’s out of the hospital.”

No other details were provided.

In early March, Garbuz was listed in critical condition after being diagnosed with the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“He remains in critical condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan,” the New York Health Department announced at the time. “The Health Department is identifying people in close contact with patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and closely monitoring them for illness.”

New York state continues to lead the country in the number of coronavirus cases with some 59,746 reported, according to Monday morning estimates. Overall, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 732,153 people across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 34,686 deaths.

In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 143,055 illnesses and at least 2,513 deaths.