Coronavirus patient transferred to San Mateo County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has transferred a repatriated patient to San Mateo County, Calif., after the individual tested positive for coronavirus. Officials from San Mateo County Health did not say where or when the patient had tested positive, nor where they were evacuated from, and said on Thursday that they would not be releasing any more information.

The news comes after officials reported the first possible COVID-19 case of unknown origin in a Solano County woman.

“At this time, we don’t know how or where the person was infected,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a telebriefing on Friday.

Messonnier said that the woman’s illness marks the third confirmed case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. She added that two additional Diamond Princess evacuees tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases among the repatriated citizens to 44. It was not clear if the patient transferred to San Mateo County was among those cases, and Messonnier said she did not have specific information regarding those new illnesses.

Health officials have been tallying cases related to the Diamond Princess cruise separately from other cases confirmed in the U.S.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in press conference that about 8,400 people were being monitored for potential coronavirus and called for more access to testing kits. On Friday, Messonnier said that while getting the testing kits to states across the U.S. “has not gone as smoothly as we would have liked,” more labs are now able to start testing with existing CDC kits.

Newsom said the thousands being monitored included evacuated citizens who were flown to military bases across the state, as well as travelers who had returned on commercial flights from areas with coronavirus outbreaks.

