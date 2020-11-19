Coronavirus outbreak at Missouri nursing home kills 20: report

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a nursing home in Missouri has claimed the lives of 20 residents, according to a local report.

Over the past six weeks, the virus has ravaged John Knox Village Care Center in Lee’s Summit, infecting 156 residents and staff to date. Most of the deaths occurred over that time period, Rodney McBride, vice president of community and health services for the facility, told local news outlet KSN, adding that there are 253 beds at the home.

The nursing home has been inspected multiple times since the pandemic began, all showing that the nursing home is in compliance with COVID-19 policies mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outlet reported.

“It makes you want to cry,” McBride told KSN. “The surveyors have been in eight times to do surveys, and each time they have complimented us on what we’re doing.”

“The virus is extremely efficient, extremely mean and it really doesn’t care about what you want — it wants what it wants,” she added.

The news comes as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. reached 250,000 on Wednesday evening, with the nation recording more virus death than any other country in the world.

