Coronavirus live blog: Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC director, answers your questions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Welcome to Fox News’ live question and answer session on the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, with Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and former commissioner of the New York City Health Department. Our editors selected questions from the more than 1,000 you submitted for Dr. Frieden to answer.

Follow below on the Fox News live blog. Mobile users click here.