Coronavirus-linked inflammatory condition hospitalizes 2 children in Idaho

Two confirmed cases of coronavirus-associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Idaho were reported this week.

Two children from the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) have been diagnosed with the syndrome and were hospitalized, according to a news release provided to Fox News from St. Luke’s Health System and the SCPHD.

No other information has been released to protect the privacy of the children and their families, the release stated.

Health experts told Fox News that MIS-C is a rare condition that has affected some children and teenagers who have been exposed to COVID-19 infection or contracted the virus.

Children who develop MIS-C experience inflammation in several areas of the body, which may include the lungs, heart, brain, kidneys and other organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health experts who spoke to Fox News.

“We are concerned that these exceptionally serious cases are occurring. We are fortunate to have experienced pediatric subspecialists available in our community to care for these children and keep them and their families close to home,” Dr. Kenny Bramwell, medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s, said in the press release. “Please continue to be vigilant about preventive measures. They do make a difference.”

Idaho’s first suspected case was reported in August and then confirmed at a later time.

“We are seeing more and more young people contract and spread COVID-19. MIS-C is a complication from the disease that can cause serious health issues in our youngest Idahoans,” stated Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiologist, in the release. “Simple actions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, protect all of us. Including our children.”

Dr. Roberto Posada, a pediatric infectious disease control expert from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Fox News that MIS-C “occurs several weeks after the child was exposed to someone who had a coronavirus infection. Typically the child didn’t have symptoms of COVID-19 but does show antibodies when tested.”

According to health experts, this often occurs two to four weeks after a child has exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“It usually will present with high fever lasting several days, plus one or more the following: rash, red eyes, cracked or swollen lips, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea,” Posada said at the time, adding that most kids recover from MIS-C.

MIS-C was first reported in the United States in May 2020. As of Sept. 3, the CDC reported 792 confirmed cases of MIS-C.