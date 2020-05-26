Coronavirus is 'just the tip of the iceberg,' says China's top bat researcher

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A top virologist in China has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could be “just the tip of the iceberg” in terms of worldwide outbreaks of never-before-seen infectious diseases.

“The unknown viruses that we have discovered are actually just the tip of the iceberg,” said Shi Zhengli, who is nicknamed China’s “bat woman” for her research on many SARS-like diseases in these mammals, according to a translation by the Chinese news station CGTN. “If we want to protect humans from viruses or avoid a second outbreak of new infectious diseases, we must go in advance to learn of these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature and then give early warnings.”

“If we don’t study [the viruses], there will possibly be another outbreak,” she added.

A renowned virologist, Shi is best known for her work with bat coronaviruses at her lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). She discovered the natural bat reservoir for the SARS pathogen that spread in southern China from 2002 to 2003.

Rumors in mid-April claimed that Shi had been “muzzled” by the government following the initial outbreak.

