Coronavirus hospitalizes 3 members of New York family: ‘COVID has taken over’

The novel coronavirus has been a triple-whammy for one New York family, who has seen three members hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“Three weeks ago we were a normal family; now COVID has consumed and taken over,” Angela Losurdo told local outlet CNYCentral. Her father, James, as well as her father’s wife, Cindy, and Cindy’s mother, who is 90, were all hospitalized.

“How much can one family take? We have it times three,” she said.

All three family members have COVID pneumonia, said Losurdo, noting that Cindy’s mother first fell ill before her father, 74, and Cindy, 71, contracted the virus themselves when attempting to care for the 90-year-old. The three are being treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, per the outlet.

“I pray to my mom, who died years ago,” she said. “I tell her that if you see signs of Dad coming up there you boot him back.”

As she sees her family suffer, Losurdo encouraged others to take the virus seriously and remain diligent.

“I’m so sick of seeing people without masks,” she told CNYCentral.

“Do I like wearing them? No. But if it is going to save someone, absolutely,” she said.

The news comes as the U.S. on Thursday surpassed 17 million cases of the novel coronavirus.