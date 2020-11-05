Coronavirus hospitalizations in Colorado expected to reach record high, officials warn

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Colorado are expected to hit a record high this week, state health officials warned.

“We’re seeing a steep rise in hospitalizations and mounting pressure on the hospital system,” said Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, during a news conference, according to local outlet Out There Colorado.

Hospitalizations are increasing faster in the state than originally estimated, added Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, during the news conference.

“We are exceeding too quickly these trajectories as the epidemic propagates,” he said. “The curve is going up steeply, perhaps even more steeply than we estimated earlier in the week.”

Already, nearly 82% of the state’s ICU beds were in use as of Tuesday, with another 80% of acute care beds also in use, per the outlet.

If the trend continues, the state could see ICU bed capacity exceed by mid-December, Samet said when warning that holiday gatherings could contribute to this expected increase, according to Out There Colorado.

The news comes as some states in the nearby region of the Midwest reported grappling with strained staffing and nearing intensive care capacity, namely in Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota, per reports.

Fox News’ Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.