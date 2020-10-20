Coronavirus hits every resident of Kansas nursing home, linked to 10 deaths

All 62 residents of a Kansas nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, resulting in at least 10 deaths, health officials said on Monday. The remaining 51 residents of The Andbe Home, a privately owned facility in Norton, are being cared for at the facility, with the exception of one patient who remains hospitalized.

Several staff members have also tested positive, and others are awaiting results, according to a Norton County Health Department and Home Health press release. Family members of the residents have been notified.

“Norton County Health Department has been working with the Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) regarding this outbreak,” the press release, which was posted to Facebook on Monday, said. “Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.”

It’s not clear how the virus entered the facility, or how many residents are experiencing symptoms, but Norton County, where the nursing home is located, has a 10.3% positive test rate over the last two weeks. Overall, the state saw 2,113 new cases and 13 new deaths between Friday and Monday, according to the health department website.

The state also experienced the first staff member death due to COVID-19 at a state hospital last week. In a press release posted by Gov. Laura Kelly’s office, the state Department for Aging and Disability Services announced the staff member at Larned State Hospital had died on Oct. 15.

“I was saddened to learn of this news, and I extend my condolences to both the family and the rest of the hospital staff as they cope with this tragic loss,” Kelly said, in the press release posted on Monday. “Our civil servants have worked selflessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of those under their care. My administration will continue to support them by leveraging the resources and equipment needed to keep workers safe and limit the spread of the virus in high-risk areas.”