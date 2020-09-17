Coronavirus face masks have increased Botox demand, plastic surgeon says

Face masks worn during the coronavirus pandemic have created a shift in demands in plastic surgery practices, one plastic surgeon said.

“The COVID pandemic has dramatically changed practice in plastic surgery,” Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, a board certified plastic surgeon in New York, told Fox News.

The masks have caused increased attention on people’s eyes and foreheads when interacting with others and this has been attributed to an increased demand for Botox injections, the plastic surgeon told Fox News.

“As we take precautions through the COVID pandemic, we have seen a surge in requests for Botox and NewTox,” Nikfarjam said. “Patients are wearing masks, which has brought a great deal more attention to the forehead and eyes which are typical target areas for Botox treatment.”

As the requests for Botox increased, the physician said there was a decline in other popular injectables to the face, such as fillers, since the masks cover these problem areas for some patients.

“Patients have been requesting less lip and laugh line fillers and have traded in their requests for Botox, since all attention is now focused on the forehead and eyes,” Nikfarjam said.

As the ban on elective surgeries has been lifted in New York, the plastic surgeon, who also specializes in trauma, said some patients are taking advantage of working from home and social distancing to undergo certain procedures that require them to be out of the public eye as they recover.

“They just see this as a good time to get their work done in a quiet way,” Nirkfarjam said.

“Many patients are coming in for body liposuction to correct their COVID body weight gain and get back their curves,” the plastic surgeon also said. “Other patients are now seeking consultations for their plastic surgery bucket list including breast augmentations or reductions, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty and more.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, studies have revealed a significant rise in stress which health experts told Fox News can contribute to stress-related tension headaches and migraines and a painful jaw condition called TMJ. These tension headaches have caused patients to seek Botox treatments by the plastic surgeon to relieve pain, Nikfarjam said.

“Botox has found to have some additive benefits, especially with the treatment of tension headaches. By treating the forehead and other areas, Botox has helped tremendously ameliorate and sometimes prevent the onset and severity of headaches and migraines,” Nikfarjam said. “Who knew beauty and brain relief could come in a bottle.”