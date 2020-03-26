Coronavirus deaths in the US tops 1,000

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1,000 on Wednesday night as all 50 states have reported confirmed cases of the disease.

New York City is currently the U.S. epicenter of the virus, with over 20,000 cases and 280 deaths. Over a quarter of all deaths in the country have occurred in the city.

President Trump implored Congress to move on critical coronavirus aid without further delay. Senate leaders were trying to overcome late objections to a $2 trillion economic rescue package to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.

Worldwide, the death toll climbed past 21,000, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the U.S. rose to 1,041 as of late Wednesday, with nearly 70,000 infections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report