Coronavirus deaths in the US top 3,000

The U.S. hit a grim milestone on Monday after health officials announced the 3,000th coronavirus-related death in the country, with about 900 from New York City alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York is currently the U.S. epicenter of the virus, with over 67,000 cases. Over a third of all deaths in the country have occurred in New York and 75 percent of all Americans have been told to stay home as much as possible.

USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms, arrived in New York harbor earlier in the day, which could be ready to take in patients as soon as Tuesday amid a growing strain on healthcare workers in the city.

New York’s Empire State Building was lit up on Monday night and will stay up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to honor medical workers and first responders.

“We’ll never stop shining for you,” it said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo D-N.Y, has requested relief for healthcare professionals currently working on the front lines.

“In this battle, the troops are our healthcare professionals,” Cuomo said at the Javits Center, a convention hall in Manhattan that was quickly turned into a 1,000-bed emergency hospital. “We need relief. We need relief for nurses working 12-hour shifts. We need relief for doctors. Help us now and we will return the favor.”

He spoke as the number of COVID-19 deaths in New York City rose to 914 on Monday afternoon and an additional 253 people died in the state the last 24 hours.

“If you wait to prepare for a storm to hit, it is too late,” the governor said, according to the New York Times. “You have to prepare before the storm hits. And in this case the storm is when you hit that high point, when you hit that apex. How do you know when you’re going to get there? You don’t.”

In the U.S., ten states currently have more than 4,000 cases of the virus.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom had said the state could need 50,000 additional hospital beds, with a peak expected in a few weeks on the west coast.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 785,000 people across 178 countries and territories, resulting in over 37,686 deaths.

Considered the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe, Italy now has 101,739 cases as of Tuesday morning, nearly 18,000 more than China. Spain has also passed China in terms of the total number of cases.

Other countries hit hard throughout the globe are Germany, France, Iran, and the U.K, which saw British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce he tested positive on Friday.