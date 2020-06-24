Coronavirus data show US – and globe – continuing to struggle with outbreak

The U.S. may be eager to reopen after more than three months of coronavirus shutdowns – but the virus is showing little sign of going away anytime soon.

In fact, the numbers are getting worse in many areas.

While some states, reopen restaurants, hair salons and other businesses – and Major League Baseball makes plans for a July return, though without fans – other states are seeing alarming new data.

California reported more than 6,000 new infections Monday, with Los Angeles County reporting more than 2,000 cases for the third time in the last week, KTLA of Los Angeles reported.

Texas officials announced Tuesday that single-day infections there topped 5,000 for the first time and hospitalizations hit a high mark as well, according to The Associated Press.

In Florida, a doctor at Florida International University noted that the median age for the state’s coronavirus patients had dropped from 65 to 37.

That’s because the state’s older residents got the message about staying at home, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, Dr. Cheryl Holder told NPR.

As for the younger people: “Not so much,” she said.

A popular bar in central Florida called the Knights Pub had its liquor license suspended after at least 13 employees and 28 customers tested positive for the virus, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation said late Monday, WTVJ-TV of Miami reported.

All told, the U.S. on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus – a figure topped only twice before, on April 9, with 34,800 cases, and April 24, with 36,400 cases, according to the AP.

The virus also continued affecting the 2020 presidential election as the Commission on Presidential Debates announced its Oct. 15 debate would be moved from Michigan to Florida because of the University of Michigan’s concerns about the coronavirus.

The continued U.S. struggles with the virus seem to have the rest of the world concerned as well.

The European Union is considering temporarily blocking American travelers from visiting EU countries as the 27-nation bloc reopens from its own lockdowns.

“It is difficult to see how U.S. citizens could qualify” to visit the region given its coronavirus data, one EU official told Fox News.

“We would certainly not call Americans ‘unwelcome’… none of these measures are part of a repudiation of President Trump; lifting travel restrictions is based on a strict risk-assessment according to the facts,” a European diplomat told Fox News. “We certainly hope that normal traveling can resume as soon as possible.”

Across the globe

Some overseas countries, like the U.S., have experienced their own problems as they continue grappling with the virus.

In Serbia, international tennis star Novak Djokovic and his wife revealed they had both tested positive for the virus – just one day after Djokovic hosted a charity event in Croatia that ended early because several participants became infected.

Elsewhere, Japan reported 55 new cases of the virus Wednesday, the largest number since early May; South Africa recorded its highest single-day death toll, at 111; India recorded its highest single-day spike in new cases with nearly 16,000; and Mexico set a single-day record with nearly 6,300 confirmed cases, the AP reported.

Back in the U.S., President Trump pushed back against reports that he asked U.S. health officials to slow the rate of coronavirus testing across the country.

“Cases up only because of our big number testing,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Mortality rate way down!!!”

At a hearing on Capitol Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the president’s Coronavirus Task Force corroborated the president’s account.

“I know for sure none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing,” Fauci said, according to The Washington Post. “That is just a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this story.