Coronavirus concerns prompt Russia to bar Chinese citizens on temporary basis

Russia will bar entry of Chinese visitors into the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,800 people and infected over 73,000 globally.

The suspension goes into effect Thursday at midnight and will impact Chinese nationals attempting to enter Russia for employment, tourism, educational and private purposes.

“The restrictions will not affect transit passengers,” Russian authorities said, according to Reuters.

Russia only has three confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Two Chinese citizens were treated and a Russian national became infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The suspension adds Russia to the list of nations taking precautionary measures to protect its citizens. It has also halted air traffic and trains to China and closed its land border with China and Mongolia.

It also stopped issuing temporary work visas to Chinese citizens and told Chinese students who have been studying in Russia to not return until March 1.

The majority of deaths linked to the virus have occurred in China, particularly in the Hubei province where it was first reported in December. Chinese authorities have locked down cities and halted public transportation and public services as health officials scramble to contain the illness.

On Monday, a Russian court sent a woman who broke out of her hospital room back into quarantine. Alla Ilyina short-circuited the electronic lock to her St. Petersburg hospital room and fled.

Russian authorities are suing others who have defied quarantine requirements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.