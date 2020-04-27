Coronavirus: Colorado Walmart allowed to reopen after 3 deaths, 11 cases linked to store

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Colorado Walmart linked to 11 coronavirus cases, including three deaths, was allowed to re-open on Sunday, according to health officials.

Just two days after ordering it to close, the state’s Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) gave the Walmart Supercenter in Aurora a green light to re-open after it was cleaned and disinfected by a third party over the weekend.

“The store’s management and staff have taken this very seriously and have good safety and health measures in place,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, executive director of the TCHD.

Safety measures implemented included the enhanced metering of shoppers, one-way traffic through isles, employee communication systems, and usage of masks, according to the TCHD. Employee illness screening and reporting process utilizing tools were also provided by the department.

The store had been issued an “Order to Close” on Friday after the TCHD confirmed the deaths of an employee, 72, a third-party contractor, 69, and an employee’s family member, 63, according to Denver’s KMGH-TV.

There were 11 additional confirmed cases linked to the outbreak at the store.

It also received a series of complaints from shoppers regarding the lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time, and employees not wearing masks or face coverings, the TCHD said. Walmart told the station it requires associates to wear masks or other face coverings.

The department added the majority of employees who tested positive hadn’t been at work for more than a week.

“With the approval and guidance of the Tri-County Health Department, we have re-opened our store at 14000 E Exposition Ave in Aurora,” A Walmart spokeswoman told the station in a statement. “We are reinforcing with our associates the importance of open communication and compliance with social distancing measures.”